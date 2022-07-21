Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

