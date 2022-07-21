Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,352 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

