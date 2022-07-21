Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

