Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ashland Global Price Performance

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.