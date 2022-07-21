Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

