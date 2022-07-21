Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

