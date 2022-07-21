Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 495.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

