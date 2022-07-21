Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ArrowMark Financial worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

