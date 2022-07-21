Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roku by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Roku by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.16.

Roku stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

