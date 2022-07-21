Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

