Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $191.04 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

