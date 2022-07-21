Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SkyWater Technology worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 14.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $68,315. Insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.85 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $437.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.45.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.