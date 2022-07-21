Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

