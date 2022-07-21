Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DGX opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

