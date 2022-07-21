Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 211,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Rentals by 76.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $275.64 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

