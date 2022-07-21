Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

