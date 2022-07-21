Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of SWAN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

