Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

