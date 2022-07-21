Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ManTech International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

ManTech International Stock Performance

MANT opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

