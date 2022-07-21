Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

