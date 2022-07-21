Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
