Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

