Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

