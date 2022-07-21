Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.38.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
