Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

