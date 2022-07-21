Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,400 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

