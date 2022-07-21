Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

