Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIW opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

