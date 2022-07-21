Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

