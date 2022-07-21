Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of RGC Resources worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

RGC Resources stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.