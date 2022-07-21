Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

