Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

