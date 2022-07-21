Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 268.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

