Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEHS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

