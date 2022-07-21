Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

