Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 15,712 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.