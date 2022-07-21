Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

