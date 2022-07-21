Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $974.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.