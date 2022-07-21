Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $8,103,000.

NYSEARCA URE opened at $74.01 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

