Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

