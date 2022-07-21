Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9,962.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

