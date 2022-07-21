Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 714,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $204,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.