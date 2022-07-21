Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

