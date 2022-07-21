Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 107,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

