Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,638 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

