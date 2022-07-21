Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

