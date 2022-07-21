Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $28.50

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Brinker International stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

