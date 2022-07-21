Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,534 shares of company stock worth $60,183,340 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

