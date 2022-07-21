Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $379,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

