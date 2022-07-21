Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $379,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.77.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
