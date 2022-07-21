Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

