CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of CareDx worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CareDx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
Insider Transactions at CareDx
In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
CareDx Price Performance
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.
CareDx Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
